GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian Navy comes to tanker’s aid after Houthi missile attack

Indian Navy destroyer INS Kochi responded after the attack on MV Andromeda Star, on April 26, officials said, adding all crew members are safe

April 28, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Navy personnel onboard a Panama-flagged vessel with 30 crew members, including 22 Indians, after it came under missile attack from Houthi militants.

Indian Navy personnel onboard a Panama-flagged vessel with 30 crew members, including 22 Indians, after it came under missile attack from Houthi militants. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Navy has guided a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker with 30 crew members including 22 Indians out of troubled waters after the vessel came under missile attack from Houthi militants.

Indian Navy destroyer INS Kochi responded after the attack on MV Andromeda Star, on April 26, officials said, adding all crew members are safe.

The US Central Command said Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star.

MV Andromeda Star is a Panaman-flagged and Seychelles-operated vessel.

The vessel reported minor damage, the US Central Command said.

“A mission deployed Indian Naval destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving the attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star on April 26,” the Indian Navy said.

The vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy ship and an aerial recce involving a helicopter was undertaken to assess the situation, it said.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the Navy was also deployed to carry out "residual risk assessment", the Navy said in a statement.

"A total of 30 crew including 22 Indian nationals are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port," it said.

The swift action of the Indian Navy ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy to safeguarding seafarers passing through the region," it added.

The fresh incident comes amid growing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy has extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them.

Related Topics

India / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.