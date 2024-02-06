GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian embassy employee arrested for spying sent to judicial custody

February 06, 2024 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Satendra Siwal. File

Satendra Siwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Lucknow on Feb. 5 sent an Indian embassy staffer arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI to judicial custody till February 7.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said it arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of the state’s Hapur district, in Lucknow after questioning as he could not give satisfactory answers and confessed his crime.

Mr. Siwal has been working as an IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021.

An FIR was lodged at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar on February 3 against Mr. Siwal under Section 121A (waging war against the country) of the IPC and sections 3,5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

The accused was presented before the court of Additional Session Judge V.S. Tripathi, who sent him to judicial custody earlier in the day.

The ATS filed a plea for Mr. Siwal’s police custody, and the judge ordered that the man be presented in court on Feb. 6 for the hearing on the same.

The ATS has alleged that Mr. Siwal provided confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments to the ISI for money.

Related Topics

espionage and intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.