Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre blocks more than 1,000 Skype IDs

I4C is also facilitating blocking of SIM cards, Mobile devices and Mule accounts used by such fraudsters.

Published - May 14, 2024 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Image used for illustration purpose only.

Image used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in collaboration with Microsoft, on May 14, has blocked more than 1,000 Skype IDs involved in blackmail, extortion and “Digital Arrests” by cyber criminals.

The cyber criminals posed as officials of police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

I4C is also facilitating blocking of SIM cards, Mobile devices and Mule accounts used by such fraudsters.

When asked Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said “A large number of complaints are being reported on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding such frauds.”

