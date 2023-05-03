India to release manual for organ donation, transplantation soon

May 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working on a transplant manual as a step-by-step guide for the implementation of organ donation and transplantation programmes in hospitals and a standard course for training of transplant coordinators. Both these documents will be completed and released soon, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement on May 3.

It added that verticals for coordination, training and HR/accounts had been created in the NOTTO for better implementation of the programme.

Additionally, the government granted special casual leave of up to 42 days to Central Government employees who donate an organ as a special welfare measure in public interest.

The Ministry added that the total number of organ transplants in the country had substantially increased from less than 5,000 in 2013 to more than 15,000 in 2022.

“Now, more organs per deceased donor are being utilised due to better coordination through the network of Organ & Tissues Transplant Organisations at national, State and regional level.

“In the year 2016, 2,265 organs were utilised from 930 deceased donors while 2,765 could be utilised from 904 deceased donors in the year 2022,’’ the Ministry said.