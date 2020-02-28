India to carry out projects in Rakhine

India will carry out more development projects in the Rakhine province of Myanmar, which is considered the homeland of the Rohingya community. The decision was taken during the state visit of President U Win Myint of Myanmar. He is paying a four-day visit from February 26 to 29.

As part of India’s plans for Rakhine province, both sides agreed to expedite a set of 12 projects in Rakhine under the second phase of the Rakhine State Development Programme as part of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation mechanism.

Rakhine has been in the news because of Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya who were forced to live in refugee camps in the Chittagong hills of Bangladesh. One of the main purpose of India’s developmental work in Rakhine is aimed at creating hospitable conditions for the return of the Rohingya community.