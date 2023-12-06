India reminds Myanmar to return to ‘federal democracy’

December 06, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As conflict intensifies between armed resistance groups and the Myanmar military in Chin, Shan and Sagaing provinces, India on Wednesday reminded Myanmar to return to the path of federal democracy. The message was delivered by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra who held a Foreign Office Consultation with a Myanmarese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Myanmar U Lwin Oo.

“Both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues covering the situation along the border, security, trade, commerce, connectivity, status of bilateral development projects in Myanmar and concerns related to transnational crimes. The Indian side reiterated its support to Myanmar for a transition towards a federal democracy” said a press note from the Ministry of External Affairs. Myanmar’s military has been battling armed insurgents who have forced it out of several townships over the past few weeks.

Following intense fighting, thousands of Myanmarese nationals including former military personnel recently sought refuge in India. The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the conflict. About Wednesday’s discussion Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the two sides discussed the “security situation, border management and transnational crimes”.

“The Indian side said it continued to support people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects under Rakhine State Development Programme and Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” the MEA said.