India re-elected AIBD GC president for third successive term

October 07, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

India has been elected president of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) General Conference (GC) for the third successive term, said the government on Friday.

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry Secretary, Apurva Chandra, said this was a first in the history of AIBD. The move showed the confidence broadcasting organisations across the Asia Pacific and the world reposed in India.

Established in 1977 under the auspices of UNESCO, the AIBD currently has 92 member organisations from across 44 countries, including 26 government members (countries) represented by 48 broadcasting authorities and broadcasters, and 44 affiliates (organisations) represented by 28 countries and regions in Asia, Pacific, Europe, Africa, Arab States and North America.

“India is one of the founding members of AIBD, and Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, is the representative body of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, at AIBD,” it said.

The 21st General Conference & Associated Meetings 2023 (GC 2023) of AIBD was chaired by its president Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. It was organised from October 2 to 4 in Port Louis, Mauritius. The conference is mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.