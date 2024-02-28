GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India is proud to have been a friend, partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh: President Murmu

India attaches the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh, said President Murmu

February 28, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu meets with the delegation members from Bangladesh, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Feb. 27, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu meets with the delegation members from Bangladesh, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Feb. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on February 27 said that India is proud to have been a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and continues to share the development journey with the neighbouring nation.

The President said that India and Bangladesh share a unique bond, founded on their history, culture and sacrifices.

"India is proud to have been a friend and partner in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and continues to share the development journey with Bangladesh," she said, addressing a youth delegation from Bangladesh which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Ms. Murmu said that "we must preserve and nurture this spirit", which inspires the unique bond between our two countries.

‘Enduring spirit of cooperation and friendship’: Prez on India-Bangladesh ties

The President said that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is a relationship of the heart and soul.

"We have a deep cultural link, and a common love for art, music, cricket, and food. Our national anthems, both penned by (Rabindranath) Tagore, are a source of pride. We share a love for ‘Baul’ music and the works of Kazi Nazrul Islam. Our unity and diversity are celebrated in our shared heritage," she said.

President Murmu said that India attaches the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh, and "we are committed to realizing its full potential".

She was happy to note that India and Bangladesh are home to a large and energetic youth population, with unlimited potential to shape the world and urged all to harness this potential.

"As the leaders of tomorrow, it is the responsibility of youth to steer us towards a green, sustainable and peaceful world," the Ms. Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She urged members of the youth delegation to use the opportunity to experience various aspects of India and its diversity, and the developments in the fields of science, technology, and arts. She said that as they work towards building a Sonar Bangla, they should also strive to strengthen the bonds of peace, prosperity, and friendship between India and Bangladesh.

Addressing the delegation members, the President said that she was happy to interact with a group of young and talented minds from Bangladesh. Ms. Murmu said that their presence here is not just a visit; it is a bridge being built between "our nations, and proof of the enduring spirit of cooperation and friendship that defines the India-Bangladesh relationship".

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The main objective of this youth programme is to foster goodwill and understanding of each other's countries, promote exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth.

Related Topics

India / Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.