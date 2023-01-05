India, France hold 36th round of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue

January 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held the 36th round of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Bonne. Mr. Bonne’s visit was the first major diplomatic visit of the new year, and according to a statement from the Embassy of France in India, both participants agreed to intensify efforts “towards strategic autonomy”.

“The two sides held discussions on a variety of issues, including the current global security situation in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, regional security in the context of Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, cyber security, defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, besides other issues of mutual concern,” the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said. During his day-long visit, Mr. Bonne also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The agenda covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership: defence and security cooperation,” the statement from the Embassy of France informed.

India is close to taking a decision on a fighter jet to fly off the Navy’s aircraft carriers, for which Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet and Dassault Aviation’s Rafael-M are in the race. A decision is expected shortly for procuring 26 jets, in which Rafale has an edge, according to official sources. In addition, Safran of France is competing with other global engine manufacturers to co-develop a fighter jet engine with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Mr. Bonne who is Diplomatic Advisor and G-7/G-20 Sherpa to French President Emmanuel Macron, also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. “The discussions showed how close our views are on all major international issues and how the France-India strategic partnership is key to tackling the pressing challenges of 2023,” France’s Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said in a message after the meeting.

The Embassy of France said that the visiting guest conveyed France’s “full support” for India’s G-20 Presidency. The French statement emphasised that the strategic partnership with India is based on “exceptional mutual trust, shared democratic values and a joint vision for a multipolar, rules-based world order”.