GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India ‘deeply concerned’ over West Asia crisis

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh calls for direct dialogue between Israel and Palestinians

January 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

India on Wednesday said it was “deeply concerned” at the current Israel-Palestinian crisis, highlighting the spillover effect of the violence for the West Asian region. In a speech delivered at the NAM Ministerial Meeting on Palestine in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh reiterated the Indian position on the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as well as the subsequent Israeli military campaign on Gaza. His speech, however, remained silent on the issue of ceasefire in Gaza.

“The unfolding humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed in earnest. We welcome the efforts of the international community for de-escalation and delivery of humanitarian goods to the people of Gaza. We have also called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and, in this regard, hope that the UN Security Council Resolution 2720 would aid in enhancing humanitarian assistance,” said Mr. Singh. 

Explained | Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war?

Two-State solution

The Minister informed the meeting in Kampala that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in “constant touch” with the stakeholders across the region, “including those of Israel and Palestine”. Mr. Singh reiterated the Indian support for “negotiated Two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel.”

The Minister said the crisis had reminded the world about the importance of “immediate resumption of credible direct negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians. 

“Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for resumption of these talks. We welcome all efforts of regional and global players aimed towards restoring normalcy,” said Mr. Singh. 

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / India / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.