National

India criticises China for new land border law

On vigil: A file photo of an Army patrol in sub-sector North along the Line of Actual Control with China.   | Photo Credit: Dinakar Peri

India on October 27 hit out at China for its “unilateral” decision to bring about a new land border law and said it is a matter of concern as the legislation can have implications on the existing bilateral pacts on border management and on the overall boundary question.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of the law that could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas.

He said such a “unilateral move” will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier — be it on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Last week, China’s national legislature adopted the new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have bearing on Beijing’s border dispute with India.

“China’s unilateral decision to bring about a legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us,” Mr. Bagchi said.

He was replying to a media query on the matter.

“Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the boundary question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas,” he said.

Xinhua news agency reported last week that the law, which becomes operational from January 1 next year, stipulates that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable”.

“We have noted that China has passed a new ‘Land Boundary Law’ on October 23. The law states among other things that China abides by treaties concluded with or jointly acceded to by foreign countries on land boundary affairs,” Mr. Bagchi said.

He said the legislation also has provisions to carry out reorganisation of districts in the border areas.

The MEA spokesperson noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question and that both sides have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to it through consultations on an equal footing.

He said both sides have also concluded several bilateral agreements, protocols and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China border areas in the interim.

The spokesperson said India expects that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law.

“Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the so-called China Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 which government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid agreement,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Kerala Excise Minister says liquor consumption in State dropped in 2020-21, a period marked by lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

Sabarimala temple to open on Nov. 2

Kerala to retain only minimal contract staff recruited under COVID brigade, says Healh Minister Veena George

Pegasus case | Government cannot expect a ‘free pass’ every time spectre national security is raised in court: SC

Pegasus snooping attempt to 'crush' Indian democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Pegasus case | Indiscriminate spying on individuals does not suit a democracy, says Supreme Court

Indo-Pacific witnessing day-to-day competition for influence: Navy chief

Apprehension of interference in State's jurisdiction baseless: top BSF Bengal official

‘Star’ is an attempt to bust myths and superstitions, says director Domin D’Silva

Madras HC rejects suspended special DGP’s plea, questioning jurisdiction of trial court

Education made affordable in private varsities in Andhra Pradesh

U.P. Assembly polls: SP-SBSP announce alliance, say people will drive out BJP from state

BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins TMC, fifth legislator to switch over

Posters with Mamata's pictures defaced ahead of her Goa visit; TMC condemns act, blames BJP

Snooping on journalists an assault on vital watchdog role of the press: SC

A-G withdraws predecessor’s orders declining consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Gurumurthy

District-level committees to appoint temple trustees will be set up in four weeks, TN Govt tells HC

‘Champion Woman’ workshops for young women begin

TDP leaders confined to homes by police ahead of protest at Rushikonda
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 6:04:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-criticises-china-for-new-land-border-law/article37191680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY