India concerned over misuse of U.K.’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan elements

April 13, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian delegation, during the 5 th India-United Kingdom Home Affairs Dialogue on Wednesday, conveyed its concerns over misuse of the U.K.’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistan elements in aiding and abetting terrorist activities in India and sought appropriate proactive action.

The delegation led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla called for better cooperation between the two countries and an increased monitoring of the pro-Khalistan extremists operating from there. The U.K. team was headed by Permanent Secretary (Home Office) Sir Matthew Rycroft.

“During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in the U.K., including pro-Khalistan extremism among other issues,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs’ statement.

Stating that the issue of misuse by pro-Khalistan elements of the U.K.’s asylum status was highlighted during the meet, the note said India’s concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission were also taken up.

“The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries,” it said.