India-Australia to set up working group for promoting transnational education

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the two countries can work together to develop curriculum for Digital University and Gati Shakti University in India. Photo: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in on a four-day visit to Australia

India and Australia will explore ways to promote two-way mobility of universities between the two countries and will set up a working group on transnational education to understand regulatory settings, according to discussions during Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s four-day visit to Australia.

Mr. Pradhan met his Australian counterpart Jason Clare on Monday for a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Australia India Education Council, which is a forum to advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities.

Mr. Pradhan urged for research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of ayurveda, yoga and agriculture apart from skill certification in areas like mining, logistics, management etc. He also said that the two countries can work together to develop curriculum for Digital University and Gati Shakti University in India, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry.

After Mr. Pradhan raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students planning to study in Australia, Mr. Clare assured that his government will extend co-operation in expediting the process.