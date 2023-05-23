HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax Dept enables online filing of Income Tax Returns 1, 4

Last date for filing Income Tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31

May 23, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly, the I-T Dept said. File

Software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly, the I-T Dept said. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

"ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal," the department said in reply to a tweet by an individual.

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.

ITR-2 is filed by businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and those individuals whose annual income doesn't exceed ₹50 lakh.

Related Topics

taxes and duties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.