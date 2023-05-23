Income Tax Dept enables online filing of Income Tax Returns 1, 4

May 23, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Income Tax Department has enabled online filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

"ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal," the department said in reply to a tweet by an individual.

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.

ITR-2 is filed by businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and those individuals whose annual income doesn't exceed ₹50 lakh.