Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at a mosque in New Delhi on September 22, 2022 during his visit to meet All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohan Bhagwat also interacted with students of a madrasa

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday paid a visit to Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief imam of the All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), at the latter’s residence in Delhi.

Mr. Bhagwat, who was accompanied by senior RSS functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar, is said to have had a brief discussion with Mr. Ilyasi on issues relating to peace and harmony.

Mr. Ilyasi said that the meeting was “a family affair”. “Bhagwat ji is ‘rashtrapita’ (father of the nation) and his visit to my home was an honour to me,” he said.

A top RSS functionary told The Hindu that Mr. Bhagwat met the imam at his home in response to a long-standing invitation.

“The RSS has been in continuous dialogue with Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. Even his father use to interact with former RSS chief K.S. Sudarshan,” said the RSS functionary. He added that nothing more should be made of the visit as Mr. Bhagwat did not visited any mosque and meeting people is part of RSS’ work.

“Yes, he also met some madrasa students. It was a candid interaction,” he added.

Sunil Ambekar, RSS publicity in charge, described the meeting as part of the continuous “samvad” of the sangh with people from various sections of the society. Even during his previous stay in Delhi, between August 21 and 24, Mr. Bhagwat met a delegation of Muslim intellectuals, including former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, Mr. Ambekar noted.