If nothing to hide, why is government running from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

February 14, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre is "running away" from a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Congress alleged on Tuesday and said the government should allow the investigation if it has nothing to hide.

The Congress' attack on the government came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that there is nothing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hide or be afraid of in the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he has written to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch for an impartial probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Reacting to Mr. Shah's reported remarks, Mr. Ramesh said, "If they do not have anything to hide, why are they running away from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (probe)."

"They do not even allow us to raise the demand of JPC in Parliament. When our leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, raised the demand for JPC, their remarks were expunged," Mr. Ramesh said.

If there is nothing to hide, the government should allow a JPC, he stressed.

On Monday, the Centre agreed to the Supreme Court's proposal to set up a panel of experts to look into strengthening regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the recent crash of Adani Group shares triggered by Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations.

Saying it has no objection to constituting the panel, the Centre also stressed that market regulator SEBI and other statutory bodies are "fully equipped" to deal with the situation, not only regime wise, but otherwise as well.

According to Ramesh, it is important to look at the petition filed in the court.

Investigation should be against Adani and its ties with the government, the Congress leader said.

He also clarified that the Congress is in favour of private investments, which need to be encouraged.

"We have always said we are in favour of entrepreneurship and that is the way forward for economic development. We are against blind privatisation and selling of PSUs."

The Congress, Mr. Ramesh said, backs liberalisation but this should be on the basis of rules and institutions which should function independently so rules can be applied in an impartial and transparent manner. Our fight is against crony capitalism, he asserted.

He also claimed that all Opposition parties are on the same page in demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said, will not apologise for the remarks in Parliament and will continue to ask questions of the government.

Mr. Ramesh also posted on Twitter a set of three questions to the Prime Minister as part of the " Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series.

In a statement addressed to the Prime Minister, Mr. Ramesh said the UPA government in its efforts to strengthen economic relations with neighbours had signed an MoU in 2010 for the state-owned National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to set up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Bagerhat, Bangladesh.

After coming to power, the Modi government decided to help its "Double A" friends instead. During the Prime Minister's June 2015 visit to Dhaka, it was announced that Adani Power and Reliance Power would construct thermal power plants to supply electricity to Bangladesh, Mr. Ramesh alleged.

"Is it true that you put pressure on your counterpart PM Sheikh Hasina to accept terms that were extremely favourable to Adani Power and unfavourable to Bangladesh," Mr. Ramesh asked.

In his statement, Mr. Ramesh said Jharkhand originally required 25% of the electricity produced by a power plant to be supplied to the state at discounted rates.

"This was reflected in its initial February 2016 agreement with Adani Power. However, in October 2016, the policy was abruptly amended to benefit Adani," the Congress leader alleged. Is it correct, he asked, that these revised terms will cost Jharkhand an additional ₹7,410 crore over the 25-year lifetime of the project according to a government audit report.

"Did the office of the state accountant general state in writing on May 12, 2017 that the agreement with Adani amounted to 'preferential treatment' and would give the company 'undue benefits'? he said in a poser to the PM.

"What was your role in persuading then Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das to reverse this longstanding state government policy," Mr. Ramesh asked.

In February 2018, Adani Power had applied to set up the Godda power plant as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to avail of tax benefits, he said.

"However, the Ministry of Commerce denied this request because it conflicted with guidelines that prohibited the establishment of a standalone power plant inside an SEZ. Yet on January 9, 2019, the Ministry of Commerce changed its view and amended those guidelines," he claimed.

Shortly after, on February 25, 2019, the Board of Approval for SEZs approved Adani Power’s application, Mr. Ramesh said and asked what was the role of the Prime Minister’s Office in this policy change that allegedly "benefitted" Adani Power.

The Hindenburg report had levelled financial irregularities and stock manipulation allegations against Adani group companies. The Adani group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.