‘IBC Bill discriminates against homebuyers’

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, is discriminatory as it does not treat homebuyers on a par with other financial creditors and violates a Supreme Court ruling, three members noted in dissent notes filed by them to the report on the Bill tabled by the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Bill has introduced a new clause that sets a threshold of 100 homebuyers, or 10% of the buyers, in a residential project, whichever is less, as a requirement to jointly take the developer to an insolvency court. This means that an individual homebuyer, who is a financial creditor, cannot file an insolvency application.

Also read| Cabinet okays amendments to bankruptcy code

Out of the committee’s 32 members, three MPs including Manish Tewari of he Congress, T.K. Rangarajan of the CPI(M) and Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the the BJP filed dissent notes. Mr. Tewari accused Mr. Sinha of not recording the committee’s sentiment that this clause should be dropped. “The draft report of the Standing Committee had proposed the same but due to opposition from within, it is being now deleted from the final report,” Mr. Tewari said.

Mr. Rangarajan, in his two-page dissent note, noted that the Bill denies homebuyers their relevant rights. “The entire amendment is completely illogical and is against the very principle of the Insolvency Code to treat incipient sickness,” Mr. Rangarajan said. He also observed that no relief had been offered to homebuyers from repayment of bank loans if the developer failed to deliver.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said the new law was a case of “distortion of the principle of equal rights guaranteed under the Constitution”.