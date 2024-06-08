IAF chief flies sortie in Eurofighter aircraft at German airbase

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari flew a sortie in a Eurofighter aircraft at a German airbase on Friday, June 7, 2024 officials said.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari is currently on a visit to Germany.

The IAF later also posted some pictures from his official visit.

"CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

"IAF is looking forward to hosting @Team_Luftwaffe in its first multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 in India, later this year. May the bonds of friendship and trust between the two countries continue to flourish," the IAF posted on X.