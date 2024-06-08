GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

IAF chief flies sortie in Eurofighter aircraft at German airbase

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari is currently on a visit to Germany.

Published - June 08, 2024 02:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft. | Photo Credit: X/Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari flew a sortie in a Eurofighter aircraft at a German airbase on Friday, June 7, 2024 officials said.

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari is currently on a visit to Germany.

The IAF later also posted some pictures from his official visit.

"CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

"IAF is looking forward to hosting @Team_Luftwaffe in its first multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024 in India, later this year. May the bonds of friendship and trust between the two countries continue to flourish," the IAF posted on X.

Related Topics

armed Forces / defence / Germany

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.