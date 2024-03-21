GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T officials search premises of TMC Minister's brother Swarup Biswas for second day

The raids are being carried out for alleged “tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets by the TMC leader [Swarup Biswas]”, and I-T official said.

March 21, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata on March 21, 2024.

Security personnel outside the residence of Swarup Biswas, brother of West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, during a raid by Income Tax department officials, in Kolkata on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, search operations by Income Tax sleuths are continuing for the second day on March 21 at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Swarup Biswas who is the brother of a West Bengal Minister, an official said.

The raids, which began on March 20 morning, are part of an investigation into alleged tax invasion by two real estate companies, he said.

“The search operations are underway for the second day,” the I-T official said.

The raids are being carried out for alleged “tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets by the TMC leader”, he said.

“Sleuths of the Income Tax Department’s investigation wing have been conducting the search operations at several locations related to Swarup Biswas in the city,” he said.

Mr. Swarup Biswas is the brother of Minister Aroop Biswas.

Mr. Swarup Biswas had alleged links with some real estate developers from where funds were transferred to his account violating income tax rules, the official added.

Related Topics

West Bengal / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.