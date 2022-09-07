I-T Dept conducts searches on unrecognised political parties

The Hindu Bureau September 07, 2022

The searches are being conducted in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other States

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Income-Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in different parts of the country in connection with suspected tax evasion through several unrecognised political parties. The searches were carried out in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other States. The move came after the Election Commission of India, in June, ordered the deletion of 111 registered unrecognised political parties that were found to be “non-existent”. Information related to three of the parties was also shared with the Department of Revenue for legal action for “serious financial impropriety”. On May 25, the EC had deleted 87 non-existent registered unrecognised political parties. The Commission had earlier announced that it would take action against over 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for violating the rules. The alleged violations also pertained to donations.



