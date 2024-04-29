GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Nagaland; one arrested

The recoveries include four 106mm RCL tubes, 11 82-mm mortar tubes, 10 pistols of various kinds, 198 hand-held radio sets and one satellite phone

April 29, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police. Photo: Special Arrangement

In an intelligence-based operation code named Cloudburst, Assam Rifles on April 29 recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores and arrested one individual in Mon district of Nagaland near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The recoveries include four 106mm RCL tubes, 11 82-mm mortar tubes, 10 pistols of various kinds, 198 hand-held radio sets and one satellite phone, the Defence spokesperson Lohima said in a statement. They were recovered from a Bolero and a bike.

“Recovery of these heavy calibre, military grade weapons close to the border area is a major success for the border sealing operation under way by Assam Rifles. The recovery is also a major blow to the nefarious designs of inimical elements trying to disturb peace in the region,” the statement said.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police, the spokesperson added.

