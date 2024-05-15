Home Ministry issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA; 14 people given Indian citizenship

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on May 15 handed over citizenship certificates under Citizenship Amendment Act to 14 people, starting the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslims migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Empowered Committee, Delhi headed by Director (Census Operation), Delhi, after due scrutiny, have decided to grant citizenship to 14 applicants. Accordingly, Director (Census operation) granted certificates to these applicants, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

On March 11 this year, the Central government notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, thereby formally enabling the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, that was passed by the Parliament in 2019.

The legislation facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

It applies to people from these communities who came to India on or before December 31st, 2014.

The application process

Applicants will have to provide six types of documents and specify “date of entry” in India.

The list of permissible documents include birth certificate, tenancy records, identity papers, any licence, school or educational certificate issued by a government authority in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The applicants have to produce an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he/she belongs to “Hindu/ Sikh/ Buddhist/ Jain/ Parsi/ Christian community”

The users have to register on the portal https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in

All documents along with photographs are to be uploaded online and the applications will be processed after a background check by security agencies.

To prove that the applicant seeking citizenship entered India before December 31, 2014, they will have to provide another set of documents such as copy of passport, visa, slip issued by Census enumerators, PAN card, electricity bill, insurance policy. Most parts of the northeast are exempted from the CAA