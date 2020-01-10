National

Historic judgement, says Azad on Supreme Court’s J&K ruling

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. File photo  

This time the apex court was forthright and didn’t come under any pressure, says the Congress leader

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government had tried to mislead the people and this time the apex court did not come under any pressure.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday said access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana also asked the J&K administration to restore Internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places.

“We welcome this judgement. This is the first time the SC has talked about how people of J-K feel. I would like to thank the SC for a very historic decision and the people from across the country were waiting for it, specially the people of JK,” he said.

“The government of India has misled the entire country. This time the SC was forthright and they didn’t come under any pressure,” he said.

