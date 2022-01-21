National

'Hindutvavadis' cowards, spreading hatred on virtual spaces: Rahul Gandhi

Filr photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Countering the ‘untoward remarks’ on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 20 alleged that those preaching Hindutva are spreading hatred in the cyber world.

Calling them cowards, he said they do not have the courage to come out in the open and asked supporters to fight the 'hatred'.

"‘Hindutvavadis’ have been spreading hatred in the cyber world because cowards only attack while hiding. Had they mustered enough courage, they would have come forward. We need to be strong and keep tackling this hatred - the country needs to be saved! #NoFear," Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

 

The former Congress chief has accused the BJP of preaching 'Hindutva' and has said that there is a difference between being a Hindu and ‘Hindutva-vaadi’.


