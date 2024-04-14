GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

34 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Hamirpur

The officials said the Hamirpur-Vrindaban bound bus was carrying about 50 passengers, of which nine people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Hamirpur Medical College.

April 14, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Hamirpur

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: ANI

Thirty-four people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident here, officials said on April 14.

The mishap took place at Tiale Da Ghat near Bhota Kaswa, about 16 km from Hamirpur on Saturday night, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, a car suddenly came in front of the bus while overtaking a sharp turn near Tiale Da Ghat. To save the car, the driver turned the bus towards the left and collided into a hill resulting in the accident.

The officials said the Hamirpur-Vrindaban bound bus was carrying about 50 passengers, of which nine people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Hamirpur Medical College.

The driver had to be taken out of the bus by cutting the steering wheel of the bus, they added.

According to the officials, the other 25 injured passengers were sent to Bhota Hospital in Hamirpur district for treatment.

A police team led by ASI Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. The local business community also helped them.

Police said a case has been registered in the incident and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh / road accident / transport accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.