HC cancels Nithyananda’s bail in rape case

The High Court directed the trial court to take Nithyananda into custody

Says overwhelming materials to show that he misused liberty

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Nithyananda Swami of Nithyananda Dhyana Peeta in a rape case.

The High Court directed the trial court to take Nithyananda into custody and take further steps.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K. Lenin, a witness in the rape case.

The High Court has said that there are overwhelming materials to show that Nithyananda has misused the liberty granted to him and has run away to a foreign country.

The High Court had granted bail to him in way back in 2010 and had subsequently relaxed condition on restriction of not to leave the jurisdiction of trial court without prior permission.

Mr. Lenin, a former aide of Nithyananda, has alleged that the accused has mislead the court and fled to a foreign country though his Indian passport expired in September 2018. The petitioner has also alleged that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has not taken any action to secure Nithyananda for not appearing before the trial court despite specific direction issued to him in December 2019.

