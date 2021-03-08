'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: M.P. Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on March 7 stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.
She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.
"In order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle," Ms. Thakur said.
"Mix ghee [clarified butter] made out of cow milk with rice. If you add this mixture on a cow dung cake during havans at the time of sunrise and sunset, then your place would remain sanitised for 12 hours," she added.
She said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary.
"This is science...," she claimed.
