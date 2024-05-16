GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

No danger to BJP govt. in Haryana, says Minister

Published - May 16, 2024 09:32 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal.

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday that there is no danger to the BJP government in the State and that it will prove its majority in the Assembly if the Governor issues a direction to hold a floor test.

The government had won a confidence vote in March after the party replaced Manohar Lal with Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister.

“Generally after a trust vote has been won, a floor test is not needed within six months. However, if the Governor gives such a direction, then we will prove it,” Mr. Pal said.

Three Independent MLAs, who supported BJP government in the State, had switched loyalties to the Congress last week.

Related Topics

Haryana / Bharatiya Janata Party / political development

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.