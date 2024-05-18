GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

8 killed, more than 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana

The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan.

Published - May 18, 2024 09:06 am IST - Gurugram

PTI
The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. File photo for representational purpose only.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least eight people were burnt alive and more than 20 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

Related Topics

fire / transport accident / Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.