Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, results on October 24

Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21, followed by counting of votes on October 24, the Election Commission announced here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the elections in the two States would be issued on September 27, the last date for candidates to file nominations would be October 4, the date for scrutiny of nominations would be October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be October 7.

The term of the Haryana Assembly, with 90 seats, comes to an end on November 2, and the 288-seat Maharashtra legislature’s term expires on November 9. In the run-up to the announcement, Mr. Arora said ECI officials had visited the States and found them to be prepared since Lok Sabha elections were held less than six months ago.

A total of 1.82 crore electors in Haryana and 8.95 crore in Maharashtra will be eligible to vote.

Mr. Arora also announced that byelections to 64 Assembly seats across States will be held on October 21.