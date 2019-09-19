HAL geared up for making 83 LCAs

The HAL awaits the formal order to produce 83 LCAs in the improved Mark 1A version, where many systems are totally new, according to its CMD R. Madhavan.
The HAL could produce 16 of these aircraft a year at its Bengaluru facility and could increase it to 20. Its design wing, the Aircraft Research and Design Centre, must first include the design changes over the earlier Mark 1 series before production began, he said.
The Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 83 LCA Mark 1As in November 2016 at an estimated cost of 48,000 crore.
Mr. Madhavan said talks for the cost of the aircraft were almost over; the government and the HAL were negotiating the cost of the ground equipment.
The HAL has completed the initial order of 16 LCAs out of the 40 aircraft for the Air Force.
