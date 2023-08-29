HamberMenu
Gyanvapi mosque | Fresh plea in court to order ASI survey inside Wazukhana

The application says the ASI survey of the protected/sealed area is needed to ascertain the religious character of the property in question

August 29, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
The ASI is currently conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on the orders of the district court Varanasi. File

The ASI is currently conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on the orders of the district court Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

One of the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque worship rights suit has filed a fresh application in the court of Varanasi District Judge pleading for directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana area of the mosque (except for the Shiva Linga) without causing any damage to the structure.

The application by Rakhi Singh in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit 2022 (presently pending before the Varanasi court) stated that one of the important questions to be decided by the court was: what was the religious character of the Gyanvapi mosque precincts on August 15, 1947 as Muslims were claiming their right on it.

“Hence, to ascertain the religious character of the property in question — Gyanvapi, the ASI survey of the protected/sealed area is needed, excluding the Shiva linga”. The ongoing ASI survey will not damage the protected portion,” the plea says.

This main suit seeking worship rights at the mosque was filed in the same court by four Hindu women worshippers.

To mention, the same petitioner has also filed an application in the same court seeking directions to preserve artefacts and other materials found during the ASI survey.

The ASI is currently conducting a scientific survey of the mosque complex on the orders of the district court Varanasi which both the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court have refused to stay.

