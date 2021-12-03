National

Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹3.73 lakh crore additional spending this fiscal

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings in the House, during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The government on Friday sought Parliament's nod for gross additional spending of over ₹3.73 lakh crore in the current financial year.

As per the second batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the net cash outgo would be over ₹2.99 lakh crore and ₹74,517 crore extra expenditure would be matched by savings by different ministries.

The amount includes extra spending of ₹58,430 crore towards fertiliser subsidy, over ₹2,000 crore towards various schemes of Department of Commerce and over ₹53,000 crore by Department of Expenditure under various export promotion schemes.


