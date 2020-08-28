Govt must listen to students on NEET and JEE, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government should have a conversation with students, listen to them and decide on holding the NEET and JEE exams only after developing a consensus.
In a short video, which is part of the Congress’ Speak Up for Students campaign, Mr. Gandhi accused the Union government of being incompetent and mishandling the COVID-19 situation that has resulted in economic destruction and devastation.
“Everybody understands the mishandling of COVID, the way the epidemic has been handled..the devastation that has been caused, the economic destruction and the pain that this country has had to bear. Now, what I don’t understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you?” asked Mr. Gandhi in the video.
“I do not understand what you have done that is wrong. I can clearly see that the government has been incompetent. So why should the government force anything on you? It is important that the government listens to the students. They [the students] are wise and have the interest of the country at heart. And any decision that is made with regard to these exams is made is after a conversation and after a consensus has been developed,” he said.
The Congress leader said his message to the government was that it “should listen to the students and resolve the matter peacefully”.
