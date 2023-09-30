HamberMenu
Govt. extends tenure of CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta by nine months

He was scheduled to retire on September 30

September 30, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Nitin Gupta, Chairman, CBDT. File. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The Union Government gave a nine-month extension in service "on contract basis" to CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta on September 30, the day of his scheduled retirement.

Mr. Gupta (60), a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head in June last year.

He was scheduled to retire on September 30.

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1. 10. 2023 till 30. 06. 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

