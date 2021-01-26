Govind Ballabh Pant statue gets new home

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant that was removed from the Parliament premises recently would be unveiled at its new location, a roundabout opposite Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.
As part of the project to construct a new Parliament building, the Central Public Works Department would be relocating the statues of prominent leaders from the current Parliament building. Recently, the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi opposite the main entrance of the Parliament House was relocated to near the Speaker’s entrance as it was coming in the way of construction work, according to the CPWD.
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the CPWD have planned a ‘garlanding’ ceremony for the statue on Wednesday. Former Lok Sabha MP and chairperson of the GB Pant Memorial Society Ila Pant and HUA Minister Hardeep Puri would attend the event. A CPWD official said the roundabout would be the permanent location for the statue.
According to a senior HUA Ministry official, all statues in the Parliament premises would be shifted over the course of the project. Work on the new Parliament, which is adjacent to the existing building built by the British in the 1920s, started this month and is scheduled to be completed by the time India celebrates 75 years of Independence in 2022.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath