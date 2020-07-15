Government nod for ₹300 crore emergency defence procurement

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday once again gave emergency powers to the armed forces to procure weapons systems upto ₹300 crore on an urgent basis, without any further clearances, to cut short the procurement cycle, the Defence Ministry said. Similar powers were given to the Services after the Balakot air strike in February 2019.
Army invokes emergency powers for missile deal
The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which the Ministry convened considering the security environment due to prevailing situation along the northern borders and the need to strengthen the armed forces.
Shorter timelines
“The DAC delegated the powers for processing urgent capital acquisition cases upto ₹300 crore to the armed forces to meet their emergent operational requirements. This will shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year,” the Ministry said in a statement.
The Army has already taken a decision to place repeat orders for 72,400 SIG-716 assault rifles from Sig Sauer of the U.S. and 12 launchers and around 250 missiles of Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Israel.
In addition, the Army is also looking to procure additional Heron Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) and portable air defence systems among others. The armed forces have separate financial powers given to Vice-Chiefs under the revenue route to procure ammunition and spares.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath