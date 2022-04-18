Govt. designates Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Ashiq Nengroo as terrorist

PTI April 18, 2022 16:45 IST

Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into J&K and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the UT: MHA

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with militants in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

