Germany’s comment on Rahul Gandhi disqualification: War of words between Kiren Rijiju and Congress 

Mr Rijiju took to Twitter to accuse Mr Gandhi of inviting “foreign powers” to interfere in India’s internal matters.

March 30, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Law Minister and Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The comment of the German foreign ministry on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha has triggered a war of words between Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leaders on Thursday.

"Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji," tweeted the Law Minister.

Mr Rijiju's tweet targeting Mr Gandhi was in response to a tweet from senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised through persecution of @RahulGandhi".

Responding to Mr Rijiju's tweet, Congress leader Pawan Khera, who heads the media and publicity department, tweets "Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani. Instead of misleading people, please answer the questions?".

On Wednesday, Germany had said that the “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” should apply in the case of Mr Gandhi after his disqualification as a member of Parliament (MP) following his conviction in a defamation case.

