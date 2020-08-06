National

G.C. Murmu appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India

G.C. Murmu in Jammu on January 17, 2020.

G.C. Murmu in Jammu on January 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday appointed ex-Gujarat cadre IAS officer G.C. Murmu as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) a day after he resigned as the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer who served as Expenditure Secretary in the Ministry of Finance before he was appointed as the L-G of the newly created Union Territory of J&K, will take over as the C&AG from Rajiv Mehrishi, whose tenure has ended.

He is considered to be close to PM Modi as he worked as his Principal Secretary in Gujarat during Mr. Modi’s tenure as CM.

He joined the central government on deputation in 2015 when he was first appointed as Joint Secretary in the department of expenditure and then became additional secretary in the department of financial services and revenue before he was made full fledged secretary of the department of expenditure.

