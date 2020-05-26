National

FSDC meeting on Thursday, to discuss impact of COVID on economy

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman  

The FSDC meeting, to be chaired by the finance minister, will held via video conferencing, sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Thursday, which among other things will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the financial sector and the economy.

This will be the first meeting of the FSDC, which comprises RBI Governor and other financial sector regulators, after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The FSDC meeting, to be chaired by the finance minister, will held via video conferencing, sources said.

The meeting will take place in the backdrop of India staring at the risk of contraction in growth during the fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Besides the RBI Governor, the members of the FSDC include chairmen of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

The senior officials of the finance ministry will also attend the meeting.

The council is expected to review various aspects associated with the mega Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the government to help the nation tide over the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown to curb its spread.

Earlier this month, the government announced a staggering Rs 20.97 lakh crore economic package, which includes Reserve Bank’s Rs 8.01 lakh crore worth of liquidity measures.

Sitharaman had announced this economic package in five tranches, which included a Rs 3.70 lakh crore support for MSMEs, Rs 75,000 crore for NBFCs and Rs 90,000 crore for power distribution companies, free foodgrains to migrant workers, increased allocation for MGNREGS, tax relief to certain sections and Rs 15,000 crore allocated to the healthcare sector to deal with the pandemic.

According to sources, various measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India since February and its impact on boosting economy and sentiment will also be deliberated during the FSDC meeting.

The RBI last week said the impact of COVID-19 is more severe than anticipated and the GDP growth during 2020-21 is likely to remain in the negative territory. It projected some pick-up in growth impulses from second half (October-March) of 2020-21 onwards.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 8:00:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/fsdc-meeting-on-thursday-to-discuss-impact-of-covid-on-economy/article31680176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY