Former Turkish Airlines chairman named as Air India CEO

Air India board took decision on Ilker Ayci’s appointment on Monday

Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India. The announcement comes more than two weeks after Tata Sons took control of Air India after winning a bid for the airline’s privatisation last year. The Air India board met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Mr. Ayci and approved his appointment. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a press statement. Mr. Ayci will assume responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022. Before holding the post of chairman at Turkish Airlines, Mr. Ayci was on the board of the company. “I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” Mr. Ayci said on his appointment.