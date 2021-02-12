National

First India Toy Fair from Feb. 27 to March 2

The government on Thursday launched the website for the first India Toy Fair to be organised from February 27 to March 2.

The website — www.theindiatoyfair.in — will allow children, parents, teachers and exhibitors to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair and provide a platform for buyers to purchase toys directly from over 1,000 exhibitors across the country.

The platform was launched jointly by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 6:23:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/first-india-toy-fair-from-feb-27-to-march-2/article33815306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY