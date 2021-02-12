First India Toy Fair from Feb. 27 to March 2

The government on Thursday launched the website for the first India Toy Fair to be organised from February 27 to March 2.

The website — www.theindiatoyfair.in — will allow children, parents, teachers and exhibitors to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair and provide a platform for buyers to purchase toys directly from over 1,000 exhibitors across the country.

The platform was launched jointly by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.