GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fire in Uttar Pradesh power station causes power outage in parts of Delhi

A fire at a sub-station of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, caused the outage, Delhi Minister Atishi said

Published - June 11, 2024 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AAP Minister Atishi said that the failure in the power grid was “extremely worrying”. Image for representation.

AAP Minister Atishi said that the failure in the power grid was “extremely worrying”. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A fire at a power sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh caused a major power outage in many parts of Delhi on June 11, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said.

According to officials, the power cut was due to a snag in the grid stations of Delhi Transco Ltd due to high power demand and excessive heat. Officials also said that government engineers were working on it and that power would be restored soon.

“There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected,” Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

“The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas,” she added.

She said that the failure in the power grid was “extremely worrying” and has sought time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL regarding the issue.

Discom officials said that the east and central parts of Delhi were mostly affected.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.