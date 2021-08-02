Father of woman who joined ISIS seeks her extradition

She is presently lodged in Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Afghanistan

The father of a woman from Kerala who joined the ISIS and is detained in an Afghan prison with her seven-year-old daughter when last heard has moved the Supreme Court for their extradition.

Sixty-five-year-old V.J. Sebastian Francis, from Kochi, is afraid that his daughter, Sonia Sebastian@Ayisha, presently lodged in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi prison, may be executed amidst the fight between Taliban and Afghan government forces.

“Subsequent to the withdrawal of the American Forces there may be violent face off and war between Islamic Government and Taliban. Hence there is an imminent threat to the life of the detenues, or that they may be put to trial in Afghanistan and executed there itself,” the petition said.

Mr. Francis said it is a violation of their fundamental rights that the Indian government has not initiated any steps for the repatriation/extradition of the mother and daughter.

He has urged the court to direct the government to take steps to provide “diplomatic protection/consular assistance to the detenues through its consular/diplomatic office in Islamic Republic of Afghanistan”. The woman was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency for various offences under the UAPA. She should face trial in India.

The father said he had tried in vain to contact the authorities about their exact whereabouts in Afghanistan.