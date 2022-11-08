India

Ex-CJ Awasthi is Law Commission chief

File photo of retired High Court Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi

File photo of retired High Court Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Retired High Court Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi as the chairperson of the commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Monday

The appointment comes after more than two years after the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020.

In an earlier reply to Parliament, the union government had said that the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd law panel.

“The Central Govt is pleased to appoint Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Retired HC Chief Justice as Chairperson, Law Commission of India and Justice K.T. Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof. (Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as Members of the Commission,” Mr. Rijiju tweeted.

The Law Commission is constituted for three years and the 22nd Law Commission. Though the notification was not immediately available, the term of the law panel should until February next year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
law enforcement
judiciary (system of justice)
national government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 10:20:21 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ex-cj-rituraj-awasthi-is-law-commission-chief/article66109001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY