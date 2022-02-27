Every Indian should be proud that world’s oldest language, Tamil, is in India: PM Modi

February 27 being the Marathi Language Day, Mr. Modi said the day was dedicated to Marathi Kaviraj, Vishnu Vaman Shirvadkar, Shriman Kusumagraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said every countryman should be proud that the world’s oldest language Tamil was in India.

Emphasising the importance of mother tongue, in his “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, Mr. Modi said: “The mother and mother tongue, both together strengthen the foundation of life; lending it permanence. Just like we cannot abandon our mother, similarly, we cannot leave our mother tongue either.”

“Our India is so rich in terms of languages that it just cannot be compared...hundreds of languages, thousands of dialects are different from each other but are mutually integrated...many languages — one expression,” he said, adding that many ancient scriptures were in Sanskrit. He said the country was proud to be associated with 121 forms of mother tongues, 14 of which spoken by over one crore people in everyday life.

In 2019, Hindi was ranked third among the most spoken languages of the world. “Every Indian should be proud of this too. Language is not just a medium of expression, but also serves to preserve the culture and heritage of the society,” said Mr. Modi, highlighting the contribution of Surjan Parohi, a famous Hindi poet from Suriname whose forefathers had gone there along with thousands of workers, to earn a living.

On the heritage-preservation measures, the Prime Minister said earlier this month, India got back from Italy an over one-thousand-year old idol of Avalokiteshvara Padmapani, earlier stolen from a temple in Bihar's Gaya. “Till 2013, nearly 13 idols had been brought back...but, in the last seven years, India has successfully brought back more than 200 precious idols. Many countries such as America, Britain, Holland, France, Canada, Germany, Singapore have understood this sentiment of India and helped us to retrieve these idols,” he said.

During his address, Mr. Modi also praised two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul and his sister Nima, who were passionate about Indian music. A few days ago, Kili was honoured at the Indian Embassy in Tanzania. Mr. Modi urged the youth to take similar initiatives and make videos of the popular songs of Indian languages in their own way.

Talking about the growing influence of Ayurveda, the Prime Minister said the former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga's daughter had almost lost her eyesight due to a surgery for brain tumour. Having tried everywhere else, he finally got her treated at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala. Her eyesight returned to a great extent. Mr. Odinga now wanted to introduce Ayurveda in Kenya.

Mr. Modi said the AYUSH Ministry had taken several steps to popularise the traditional methods of medicine and health. Its start-up challenge was launched earlier this month to identify and support the newly established businesses in the field.

Referring to the coming International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, Mr. Modi said women in the country were taking the lead role in every sector. “Last month, on Republic Day, we saw that daughters were flying modern fighter planes too. The country also lifted the restrictions on the admission of daughters in Sainik Schools...about half the start-ups have women in director roles,” he said.

In the recent past, decisions like increasing maternity leave were taken. The country was trying to give equal rights to sons and daughters by fixing a common age for marriage. Initiatives like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” helped improve the sex ratio and the level of education among girls; “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” gave freedom from open defecation. “A social evil like triple talaq is also coming to an end. Ever since the law against triple talaq has come into being, there has been a reduction of 80% in triple talaq cases...,” he said.

The Prime Minister, ahead of the “National Science Day” on February 28, paid tribute to C.V. Raman. He urged people to instil scientific temperament in children and also asked the start-ups to develop tools like virtual labs for them. “Today, I would also like to appreciate the role of Indian scientists in the fight against Corona. Due to their hard work, it was possible to manufacture the Made In India vaccine, which has helped the whole world a lot,” he said.

He appreciated the collective cleanliness efforts — like “Mission Jal Thal” for cleaning the lakes and ponds in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar — being undertaken in different parts of the country.

Mr. Modi asked the people to maintain caution in view of COVID, while celebrating the Holi festival next month and also urged them to buy local products.