Safety of our students top priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two hour long, high level meeting on February 27 evening on the Russian attack on Ukraine and told External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla that ensuring the safety of Indian students in war torn Ukraine was the Government’s top priority.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Shringla, among other officials of the security establishment, were present at the meeting. “PM Modi said ensuring safety of our students and evacuating them is our top priority,” said a source, adding that “it was discussed to further enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation”.

This is the second such meeting in as many days by Prime Minister Modi after Russia attacked Ukraine. Four flights under Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students from Ukraine have landed in India from Bucharest and Budapest, but thousands still remain in the war torn country.

On February 27 there were reports of crowding at the Polish border and the inability of Indian students to cross over despite the Polish Government waiving any requirement of a visa for Indians.