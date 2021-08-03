Encounter underway in Kashmir’s Bandipora

The militants made a bid to escape from the spot by “opening fire”, a police spokesperson said.

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants during an anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on August 3 morning.

“The encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesman said.

The hiding militants, who were encircled in the morning, made a bid to escape from the spot “by opening fire”.

The police have not divulged details about the number of militants trapped in the area and their affiliation.

“The area has been sealed off,” the police said.