National

Encounter underway in Kashmir’s Bandipora

According to a police spokesperson, the encounter is underway at the Chandaji area of Bandipora.   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants during an anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on August 3 morning.

“The encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesman said.

The hiding militants, who were encircled in the morning, made a bid to escape from the spot “by opening fire”.

The police have not divulged details about the number of militants trapped in the area and their affiliation.

“The area has been sealed off,” the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 8:20:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/encounter-starts-in-kashmirs-bandipora/article35692924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY