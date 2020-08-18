Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa submits resignation

He is expected to join Asian Development Bank in September.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has submitted his resignation to the President, asking to be relieved by August 31, after his appointment as a vice-president at the Asian Development Bank was announced in July, an Election Commission source said on Wednesday.

Mr. Lavasa, a retired IAS officer of the 1980 batch, had been appointed Election Commissioner in 2018 and was in the running to become the Chief Election Commissioner when CEC Sunil Arora retires in April 2021.

However, the Manila-headquartered ADB announced in July that Mr. Lavasa had been appointed the VP for private sector and public-private partnerships.

“He [Mr. Lavasa] will succeed Diwakar Gupta whose term will end on August 31. He has a long and distinguished career in the Indian civil service ... He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of private sector,” an ADB statement had said.