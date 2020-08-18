National

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa submits resignation

Ashok Lavasa. File

Ashok Lavasa. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has submitted his resignation to the President, asking to be relieved by August 31, after his appointment as a vice-president at the Asian Development Bank was announced in July, an Election Commission source said on Wednesday.

Mr. Lavasa, a retired IAS officer of the 1980 batch, had been appointed Election Commissioner in 2018 and was in the running to become the Chief Election Commissioner when CEC Sunil Arora retires in April 2021.

However, the Manila-headquartered ADB announced in July that Mr. Lavasa had been appointed the VP for private sector and public-private partnerships.

“He [Mr. Lavasa] will succeed Diwakar Gupta whose term will end on August 31. He has a long and distinguished career in the Indian civil service ... He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of private sector,” an ADB statement had said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2020 7:36:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/election-commissioner-ashok-lavasa-submits-resignation/article32384923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story